

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





New high-tech traffic signals that can be re-timed based on real-time conditions are being installed at 22 intersections across the city as part of a pilot project.

Mayor Tory was at Yonge Street and Yonge Boulevard on Friday morning to officially turn on the first of the new signals. The remaining signals will be installed over the next few weeks.

Unlike the city’s existing 2,400 traffic signals which are fixed to a set timing cycle for morning and afternoon rush hours and off-peak times, the new signals will be able to respond to real-time traffic data. They can also communicate and automatically synchronize with other smart signals in their vicinity.

“There is no secret answer to eliminating traffic congestions overnight but there are things we can do, some of them common sense, some of them new technology and today is one of those days when we can actually take a step forward on something that has been talked about for many years but hasn’t actually been done,” Mayor Tory told reporters. “We all know the experience of sitting at a light that is red and noticing that the traffic going the other way is non-existent.”

The city is testing two different technologies as part of its pilot project.

Smart signals manufactured under the name InSync will be installed at 10 intersections on Yonge Street between Yonge Boulevard and Castlefield Avenue while smart signals manufactured under the name SCATS will be used at 12 intersections on Sheppard Avenue between Neilson Road and Meadowvale Road.

According to a news release, the technology on Yonge Street will make decisions based on video-analysis that measures queue lengths on the approach to the intersection and then relays that data to the signal. The technology on Sheppard Avenue, meanwhile, uses radar detection to measure traffic flow on both sides of the intersection.