

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





Canada’s Wonderland is set to the open to the public for the season on Sunday, but one of its new thrill rides won’t be ready in time.

Opening time is 10 a.m., but the new Soaring Timbers ride won’t be open for visitors.

“Due to transportation delays from the ride manufacturer, Soaring Timbers will not be open on Opening Day,” reads a message posted on the park’s website.

Once operational, the ride will carry 38 riders on two rotating gondolas “which flip independently of each other on a centre axis,” the park says.

It is not known when Soaring Timbers will be operational

The park says it is planning live entertainment, discounts on food items and reduced price arcade games for Sunday.

The other new attraction for 2017 is Muskoka Plunge, a group of 18 metre-tall waterslides. The park says riders will achieve speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.