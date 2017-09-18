

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A new report says food bank visits in Canada's most populous city are back up to levels seen during the recession.

The Daily Bread Food Bank says in its annual report that there were nearly one million food bank visits in Toronto between April last year and March this year.

It also says people are relying on food banks longer than before with the average length increasing to 24 months in 2017, up from 12 months in 2010.

The report says seniors are the fastest-rising age group of clients at food banks, which raises concerns about income security.

Executive director Gail Nyberg says the numbers suggest a state of affairs that is not being captured by standard economic indicators.

The report is based on in-person surveys of more than 1,400 food bank clients and visit data from food banks across the city.