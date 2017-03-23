

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Toronto police have released a new photo of a suspect wanted in an assault that left a man in hospital clinging to life.

A 55-year-old man was punched in the head several times from behind before being thrown to the ground and stomped on. The assault took place while he stood in the area of George and Dundas streets in downtown Toronto March 17 at 11:15 p.m., police said.

The suspect fled the scene, heading south on George Street.

As a result of the incident, the victim sustained serious head injuries. He is currently being treated at a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has been described as a male with a medium build with possibly shoulder-length wavy/curly hair that was held up in a bun. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark winter jacket and jeans with distressed thighs.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded video on their cell phone or dashboard car camera to contact police.

On Wednesday, police released two security camera images of the man in an effort to identify him. However, since then, investigators have issued a second news release on Thursday with an additional photograph of the suspect.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).