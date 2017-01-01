Featured
New increased TTC rates for Presto, Metropass take effect
Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 7:04AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 7:15AM EST
New increased rates for TTC riders using a Metropass or their Presto card took effect Sunday morning.
Starting Sunday, the cost of a Metropass increased to $146.25 from $141.50, while Presto or token fares went up to $3.00 from $2.90.
Cash, token and Presto fares for students and seniors also went up 10 cents, to $2.10 for cash and $2.05 for token and Presto.
The fare increases were approved by the TTC board in the fall as the agency worked to cover a budget shortfall for 2017 that remains at $61 million.
The board says it has voted to “freeze” adult cash fares at $3.25 until 2018.
Advocacy group TTCRiders said at the time the fare increase was approved that it would reduce ridership, increase congestion and increase poverty.
