

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





New increased rates for TTC riders using a Metropass or their Presto card took effect Sunday morning.

Starting Sunday, the cost of a Metropass increased to $146.25 from $141.50, while Presto or token fares went up to $3.00 from $2.90.

Cash, token and Presto fares for students and seniors also went up 10 cents, to $2.10 for cash and $2.05 for token and Presto.

The fare increases were approved by the TTC board in the fall as the agency worked to cover a budget shortfall for 2017 that remains at $61 million.

The board says it has voted to “freeze” adult cash fares at $3.25 until 2018.

Advocacy group TTCRiders said at the time the fare increase was approved that it would reduce ridership, increase congestion and increase poverty.