

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor Tory will hold a news conference on Friday morning to reveal his pick for the next deputy mayor for Toronto and East York.

The role, one of four deputy mayor positions, has been vacant since longtime city councillor Pam McConnell passed away at the age of 71 in July.

Though largely symbolic positions, Tory has said that he chose to appoint four deputy mayors to ensure that each corner of the city is fairly represented in his inner circle.

A successor to McConnell as Ward 28 councillor will be chosen at a meeting of city council in November.

Tory’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Dundas Street and Sheridan Avenue.