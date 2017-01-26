

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murder in the death of his physician wife appeared in court via video link in front of the victim’s family on Thursday.

The case against Mohammed Shamji has been put over until Feb. 16 following the brief court appearance. He was then remanded back into custody until his next court appearance.

In the courtroom, members of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji’s were present. They told CTV News Toronto that they were wearing shades of purple to represent domestic violence awareness.

Some of Fric-Shamji’s family, including her mother Anna Fric, spoke to the media for the first time since her death.

“We will continue to come and be her voice,” Fric said outside of the courtroom. “Since she cannot speak we have to speak for her.”

Fric said she is now taking care of Fric-Shamji’s children. The two girls and one boy are now living with their grandparents in Windsor.

“(The children) are doing their best,” Fric said. “They miss their mother very much.”

During the court appearance, Shamji’s lawyers asked the Judge for more time to review the evidence in the case.

The body of Fric-Shamji, 41, was found inside of a suitcase on the side of a road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1.

Police said that they believe Fric-Shamji was killed at her home in the area of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1. The cause of death was strangulation and blunt-force trauma to the head.