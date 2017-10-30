

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Neighbours of a Colborne, Ont. couple shot to death over the weekend in separate incidents say they are reeling over the news of their violent deaths.

The couple, 76-year-old Helen Ryan and 70-year-old Tom Ryan, were shot inside a hospital in Cobourg late Friday night.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit – an arm’s length agency that investigates police involvement in a civilian’s injury or death -- is investigating the incident.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Friday when police in Cobourg said they received reports of gun shots inside the hospital.

Nursing staff walked in to the ER to find the man’s wife with a head wound. She “was in dire need of quick attention,” SIU Spokesperson Jon Ansell said to reporters at the time.

“Because there was a gunshot the police were called and they entered the room where the male remained. Shots were fired at that time,” he said.

The SIU said that two police officers discharged their firearm, shooting the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple were admitted to the hospital earlier that night and that the two were beside each other on gurneys in the triage room when the shooting occurred.

The SIU has not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Residents of Salem Woods Trailer Park say the couple moved in four weeks ago and rarely came outside due to their deteriorating health.

“The whole park was like we just can’t believe it…it was so close,” David Melanson, a resident told CTV News Toronto Monday.

Autopsies on the couple were expected to be conducted in Toronto Monday.