

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Neethan Shan has easily won a byelection to become the new councillor for Ward 42 - Scarborough-Rouge River.

Shan competed in a crowded field with 28 other candidates vying for the seat. However he won handily with nearly 46 per cent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the city’s website. His nearest competitor garnered about 14 per cent of the vote.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and by 8:30 p.m., all 35 polls had reported their results.

Speaking with CP24 following his win, Shan said he’s eager to get to work and said seeing through the Scarborough subway extension will be a priority for him as a councillor.

“The Scarborough population has talked about it quite clearly. Scarborough politicians of all stripes have supported it. All three levels of government have supported it. I don’t know why we keep going back and forth on this,” Shan said.

“Enough is enough. Let the discussions stop and the actions start. We’ve got to get shovels in the ground and get things moving.”

The comments won him praise from Mayor John Tory, who was also live on CP24 when the results came out.

“Nethan – I’m liking you more and more,” said Tory, a fervent supporter of the Scarborough subway plan.

Tory was also quick to issue congratulations to Shan and to quip that he comes to the role just in time for marathon deliberations on the city’s budget.

“Enjoy maybe half an hour of the party and then get home to get some rest because I think they can have you sworn in in time for city council and the budget meeting, which is a trial by fire,” Tory joked with Shan on-air.

On a more serious note, the mayor said he looks forward to working with him on issues affecting Ward 42.

“I’m looking forward to working with you on transit for Scarborough, on some of the priority neighbourhoods that are right in your ward, Toronto Community housing in your ward, lots to do and I’m looking forward to working with you,” Tory said.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam also offered congratulations to Shan in an interview with CP24, saying she’s know him for years and knows that he is progressive and hard-working.

“He’s exactly what council needs,” Wong-Tam said.

Shan will replace former councillor Raymond Cho, who gave up his council seat to run in a provincial byelection last year.