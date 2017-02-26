

The Canadian Press





KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. -- A second degree murder charge was laid Saturday following a fire at an Ontario group home last week that left one person dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say the suspect, who can't be identified under youth criminal justice laws, was being held in custody until a court appearance.

An autopsy was done Saturday and the person who died has been identified, but police say further information including age and gender isn't being released to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

The group home is located near the village of Oakwood northeast of Toronto in the Kawartha Lakes region.

Police say they were called on Friday after getting a report of a disturbance at the facility.

When officers arrived, they found the facility was on fire and called in local fire and ambulance crews.

City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham issued a statement saying he is "deeply saddened by the tragic fire that has taken place."

The facility is operated by Connor Homes. A spokesperson said the other residents have been relocated while the police investigation continues.

Bob Connor also said in an email Sunday that he did not immediately have any information about the extent of the fire damage.