Murder charge laid in death of man in Sandy Lake First Nation
Sandy Lake First Nation is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 10:03AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 11:40AM EDT
SANDY LAKE, Ont. -- A 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a death earlier this month in the northwestern Ontario community of Sandy Lake First Nation.
Provincial police allege that 49-year-old Wilfred Fiddler died on May 6 shortly before officers were called to a crime scene.
They say Fiddler was found lying in a ditch and was later pronounced dead at the local nursing station.
At the time, police say they arrested 24-year-old Kory Fiddler and charged him with aggravated assault.
This weekend, however, they rearrested him and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.
Police did not specify if any relationship exists between the victim and the accused.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man pulled from lake near Sugar Beach without vital signs
- Teen ‘persons of interest’ sought after suspicious package found at Etobicoke school
- Jagmeet Singh to shake up federal NDP leadership race
- Meat Loaf to shut down part of Yonge Street for ‘Bat Out of Hell’
- Intersection of Dundas and Parliament streets closed for 3 weeks