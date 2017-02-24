

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Public health officials in Toronto say there are now 17 confirmed cases of mumps linked to bars in the city's downtown.

Earlier this week, Toronto Public Health said they had been investigating 14 cases of the viral infection.

Spokeswoman Lenore Bromley says the lab-confirmed cases involve people between 18 and 35 years of age who frequented west Toronto bars.

She says the bars may be a contributing factor in the circulation of the viral infection.

The mumps virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets, and is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and coming into contact with a person's saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, or by kissing.

The Toronto cases come as Alberta Health Services investigates up to four potential cases of mumps in the Edmonton area and a hockey team based in Medicine Hat, Alta., reports half a dozen players and a coach have mumps.

Public health officials say it's important that people check their immunization records to ensure their vaccinations for mumps are up to date.

Health officials say a major factor contributing to outbreaks is being in a crowded environment, such as attending the same class, playing on the same sports team or living in a dormitory with a person who has the mumps.

Complications from mumps can include encephalitis, meningitis, painful swelling of the testicles or the ovaries, pancreatitis and hearing loss.

Pregnant women who become infected with mumps during the first three months of pregnancy are at risk of miscarriage.