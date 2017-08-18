

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in York Region say multiple people have been injured after a truck crashed into a hair salon in Richmond Hill this morning.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at a salon located inside Hillcrest Mall on Yonge Street and Carrville Road.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle told CP24 that it appears the driver of the truck had a medical episode while at the wheel and lost control, slamming into the entrance of the mall and through into the interior of the salon.

Police say as many as four or five people were injured in the collision and taken to hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries are not yet known.

Video from the scene sent to CP24 by a witness shows a white pickup truck inside what appears the NRG Salon and Spa surrounded by debris.

More to come…