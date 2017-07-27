

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Multiple people are dead following a serious crash involving several tractor trailers on Highway 48, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

It happened on Highway 48 near Old Homestead Road shortly before noon.

“It involves several transport trucks, several commercial vehicles, several vehicles as well,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Periscope.

“It is a massive scene right now.”

A spokesperson for ORNGE told CTV News Toronto that two helicopters responded to the scene on Highway 48.

One air ambulance transported a child to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto and a second air ambulance transported a second victim to another hospital.

Their conditions were not provided.

According to ORNGE, a third victim remains trapped at the scene but was conscious when crews arrived.

Few other details have been provided by authorities at this time, but video from the CTV News Chopper shows debris scattered across the highway and an adjacent grassy area.

Highway 48 has been closed between Old Homestead Road and High Street.