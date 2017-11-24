

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a man after multiple girls between the ages of 12 and 15 were sexually assaulted in the Davisville area.

Investigators said all of the alleged incidents took place in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue on Friday afternoon.

According to officers, a 15-year-old girl was walking in the area at around 12:30 p.m. when she was approached by a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

Additional encounters involving the sexual assaults of girls between the ages of 12 and 14 years old took place earlier that day from 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Police said they believe the same man is involved in these alleged incidents.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described by police as a man with a thin to medium build who is about 50 years old with short light brown hair that is greying, blue eyes and acne scars on his face. At the time of the alleged incidents the suspect was seen wearing a dark blue sweater and light blue jeans.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).