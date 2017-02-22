

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton late Tuesday night.

Hamilton police say one vehicle was heading northbound on Red Hill Valley Parkway near Greenhill Avenue when it collided with another vehicle also travelling northbound.

The first vehicle cross the centre median and was hit by a minivan heading southbound.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the age or gender of the victim killed in the collision.

Investigators are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

The collision reconstruction unit was on scene this morning.