Multi-vehicle crash causes chemical spill on Hwy. 401 near Gananoque
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 3:58PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 7:22PM EDT
A stretch of Highway 401 has been shut down east of Gananoque after a multi-vehicle collision involving hazardous material.
All lanes of the highway have been closed in both directions between Lansdowne and Mallorytown Road – about a 30-minute drive east of Gananoque -- as a result of the collision.
Ontario Provincial Police said the initial collision occurred at around 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway and caused several secondary collisions.
“I’m told that there were about 30-plus vehicles involved including 10 to 15 transports,” OPP Const. Sandra Barr told CP24 in a phone interview. “We have one of the transports leaking a hazardous substance so as a precaution we’re doing an evacuation of the immediate area.”
Barr said the evacuation includes vehicles on the highway, as well as surrounding homes.
The Gananoque Police Service said that firefighters have advised that one of the transport trucks was carrying hazardous material that could turn into hydrofluoric acid if exposed to heat.
“Hydrofluoric acid is a highly toxic, highly corrosive and poisonous solution which is harmful to skin, lungs and eyes,” Gananoque Police said in a social media post about the pileup.
OPP said five firefighters, three OPP officers and 17 civilians came in contact with the substance and have gone through a decontamination process that has been set up off-site.
While the total number of injuries is not yet known, Barr said the driver of the transport carrying hazardous materials is believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to a hospital in Kingston, Ont. via land ambulance.
Ontario Provincial Police, hazmat crews, and local fire services are responding to the pileup.
Police advised motorists stopped because of the collision to remain in their vehicles until they can be safely escorted away from the scene by first responders.
Barr said weather likely played a factor in the collision, with some motorists in the area reporting white-out conditions due to a winter storm.
The closure is expected to last for several hours.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
