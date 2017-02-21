

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A four-vehicle collision caused major delays in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near Kipling Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. as the afternoon traffic rush was starting.

According to police, one person was trapped inside a vehicle at the scene.

Toronto Paramedic Services said no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The southbound on-ramp at Kipling Avenue to the westbound Gardiner was closed, as well, all westbound collector traffic was being diverted into the express lanes.

The collision was cleared from the scene by 5:20 p.m.