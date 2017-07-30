MRI shows ligament damage on Tulowitzki's sprained ankle
Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki gets a consoling pat from Los Angeles Angels first baseman C.J. Cron as he is helped off the field after he injured himself in the third inning of their MLB baseball game in Toronto on Friday, July 28, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 12:18PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 30, 2017 12:19PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has ligament damage on his right ankle, the team said Sunday.
The Blue Jays said an MRI on Tulowitzki's sprained ankle revealed the damage. He will be further evaluated by a foot/ankle specialist.
Tulowitzki was injured during Friday night's home game against the Los Angeles Angels. He left the game in the third inning after spraining his ankle while trying to run out a ground ball at first base.
The 32-year-old Tulowitzki was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday.
Tulowitzki is batting .249 with seven homers and 26 runs batted in through 66 games this season. He also spent time on the disabled list with a hamstring injury earlier this season.