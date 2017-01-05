

Codi Wilson and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto family killed in a fire at their cottage near Peterborough on Christmas Eve was remembered at a funeral service as “positive, outgoing people” who “created an ecosystem of friendship.”

Geoff Taber, his wife Jacqueline Gardner and their two sons, Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13, died after a fire broke out inside their cottage in McCrackens Landing on Stoney Lake.

Two dogs also died in the fire.

The family, who lived in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood, had been coming to Stoney Lake for approximately a decade, according to a businessman from the McCrackens Landing area.

The couple, who both worked as lawyers in Toronto, recently bought a new cottage on the lake, the businessman previously told CP24.

Hundreds of people filled the pews of St. Paul’s Bloor Street Church Thursday afternoon to pay their respects to the family, who friends described as “loving and energetic.”

“We all have families and we all totally understand this is the word thing that could ever happen,” Allyson Landy, a friend of Geoff and Jacquie, told CTV News Toronto.

“Geoff in particular was a force of nature. We’re still trying to come to terms with the fact that he’s no longer with us.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the incident and the cause of the deadly fire has not yet been determined.

It is not clear how long it will take officials to complete their investigation as the cottage was almost completely destroyed, Ontario Provincial Police Const. Jason Folz said last week.

Investigators told CTV News Toronto that that there was no evidence of a smoke alarm in the home.

“Just a wonderful family. I hope for everyone’s sake, and their close family as well, that they can bring some closure to this and they can get some answers as to what happened… and maybe save lives in the future, “ Nicole Teeple, another friend of the family, said.

The two young boys were avid hockey players and their teammates, many of whom attended today’s service, are still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

“It’s going to be very different in the change room… very quiet,” Jordan Bensimon, a friend of Scott’s, said.