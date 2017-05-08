

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





A motorcyclist has died after being pinned beneath a vehicle in North York on Monday evening.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard, near Allen Road and Highway 401 around 6:30 p.m.

The motorcycle was struck by a black SUV making a left turn on Wilson Avenue, Toronto police Sgt. Alan Cohen told CP24 at the scene.

A man, believed to be in his 30s was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, Cohen added.

Wilson Avenue is closed in both directions between Tippett Road and Faywood Boulevard due to a police investigation.

TTC has diverted buses -- 96 Wilson, 165 Weston Road North, 186 Wilson Rocket -- in the area.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.