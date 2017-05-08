Motorcyclist struck by SUV in North York, dies in hospital
The man was rushed to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, Toronto police Sgt. Alan Cohen said. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 6:46PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 8, 2017 8:46PM EDT
A motorcyclist has died after being pinned beneath a vehicle in North York on Monday evening.
The multiple-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard, near Allen Road and Highway 401 around 6:30 p.m.
The motorcycle was struck by a black SUV making a left turn on Wilson Avenue, Toronto police Sgt. Alan Cohen told CP24 at the scene.
A man, believed to be in his 30s was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, Cohen added.
Wilson Avenue is closed in both directions between Tippett Road and Faywood Boulevard due to a police investigation.
TTC has diverted buses -- 96 Wilson, 165 Weston Road North, 186 Wilson Rocket -- in the area.
The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Province orders Ornge Air Ambulance to bill all patients
- Suspect sought in murder of Hamilton mobster
- Former Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion returns to Rogers Centre with Indians
- Mayor supports providing Pride Toronto with annual city funding
- Presto Cards now available at 10 Shopper’s Drug Mart locations in Toronto