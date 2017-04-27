Motorcyclist dies in hospital after North York crash
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
A motorcyclist injured in a crash in North York on Wednesday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
Investigators say at around 7 p.m., a male motorcyclist was heading southbound on Leslie Street near Corning Road when he collided with a Jeep.
The motorcyclist, who is believed to be 30 years old, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said Thursday morning.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
