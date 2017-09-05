

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 59-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital after he was involved in a crash in Schomberg on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the motorcyclist was travelling through the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 9 when he collided with a grey Lexus SUV that crossed in front of him.

The motorcyclist was rushed to local hospital in critical condition but passed away Tuesday morning.

Police have since identified him as Essa Township resident John Kaszab.

Speed is not being considered as a factor in the crash and the driver of the Lexus is cooperating with police, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The investigation is ongoing.