

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 70-year-old man is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a dump truck in the city’s west end on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at Bloor and Jane streets at around 3 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police said there will be delays in the area as an investigation is underway.

“We’re still working to piece together and figure out exactly the cause of what happened,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CTV News Toronto at the scene on Tuesday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.