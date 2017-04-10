

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The city plans to spend nearly $700 million on road, sewer and watermain work this year but unlike in 2016, most of the work will take place outside the downtown core.

During last year’s construction season there was an unusual number of projects concentrated in downtown Toronto due to the deferral of needed work during the 2015 Pan American Games but this year the city says that the construction will not be nearly as “downtown-focused.”

In 2017, there will 58 projects involving major roads -- 20 downtown and 38 in other parts of the city.

“While we understand that construction is very frustrating it also demonstrates that we are investing in the future of Toronto,” Public Works Chair Jaye Robinson told reporters on Monday. “We need to upgrade our infrastructure and be ready to support growth taking place currently.”

The city will spend $310 million on road and bridge work this spring and summer as well as another $300 million on water and sewer main replacement and rehabilitation and $70 million on basement flooding protection. .

All told, about 130 kilometres of road will be resurfaced and where possible, Robinson said that water main and other underground work will be completed at the same time.

As well, Robinson said that city crews will take advantage of another road closure to reinstall the Sam the Record Man sign atop the Toronto Public Health building adjacent to Yonge-Dundas Square this summer.

“The city works hard to bundle our work so the road is only torn up once,” Robinson said.

Robison said that 32 projects in 2017 will have extended construction hours and another nine will have around-the-clock construction. There will also be some overnight work on nine projects.

She said that much of the work is “long overdue,” including the replacement of century-old watermains on Dundas and Wellington streets.

“Many roads and watermains are well past their service life,” she said.

Some of the major projects planned for this spring and summer include:

Downtown

The demolition of the eastbound ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to York/Bay/Yonge Streets and the construction of a new ramp at Lower Simcoe Street

Watermain work, TTC streetcar track replacement and road resurfacing on Wellington Street from Church Street to York Street

Watermain work, TTC track replacement and road resurfacing on Dundas Street from Yonge Street to Church Street

Bridge rehabilitation work for Queensway Bridge over the Humber River

TTC track work at the intersection of Queen Street and McCaul Street.

Outside of the core

Road resurfacing on Birchmount Road from McNicoll Avenue to Steeles Avenue East

Road resurfacing and watermain work on Don Mills Road from north of Lawrence Avenue to Wynford Drive

Road resurfacing on Burnhamthorpe Road from Dundas Street West to Martin Grove Road

Road resurfacing on Lake Shore Boulevard from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

For a full list of summer construction projects follow this link.