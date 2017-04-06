

Canada’s finance minister has requested a meeting with Mayor John Tory and Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa to address the “growing concern” about affordable housing in the Greater Toronto Area.

In letters sent to Tory and Sousa, Finance Minister Bill Morneau wrote that as prices in the hot housing market continue to rise, middle class Canadians have become “increasingly worried” about affordability.

“A combination of low interest rates and rising home prices has encouraged some Canadians to take on high levels of debt to get into the housing market, making them more susceptible to changing economic conditions,” Morneau wrote.

“Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s most recent Housing Market Assessment finds strong evidence of problematic conditions in the GTA and I am concerned that dramatic house price increases will have long-term implications for housing affordability and housing market stability.”

He requested that the leaders meet at the “earliest possible opportunity” to discuss how to address the situation.

“I believe we must take a closer look at these evolving market conditions and take stock of its implications for our largest urban area,” Morneau concluded.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mayor John Tory called the overheated housing market a “desperate situation.”

The comment came after the Toronto Real Estate Board released new data showing that the average price of a GTA home increased 33.2 per cent in March from the year prior.

The new numbers show that the average cost of a GTA home is $917,567. In the city, the average cost of a detached home surpassed $1.56 million and for a semi-detached residence, the average price hit $1.09 million.

“The situation is deeply concerning. It is deeply concerning because people are not only losing hope of having a home but they are losing the mathematical possibility of even contemplating it,” Tory said told reporters Wednesday.

“The dream of home ownership has to be kept alive and it has to be kept alive not just for people of means but for people who are seeking housing that is more modest.”

Tory acknowledged a need for regulatory action.

Sousa also weighed in on the escalation of real estate prices in the GTA at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

The provincial finance minister said that while the province has “got to find a way to help” deal with the price increases, there is “no silver bullet” solution.

"To what extent any one measure will have a positive impact or negative impact is questionable,” Sousa said on Wednesday. “We're still trying to ensure we put nobody in harm's way.”