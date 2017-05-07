

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Torontonians itching to break out the shorts and T-shirts will have to wait a little longer for summer weather to arrive.

It appears unseasonably cool temperatures will be sticking around the city for a little while longer.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Toronto, Hamilton and the regions of Peel, Halton, York and Durham on Sunday.

“An unseasonably cold arctic air mass has become entrenched over southern Ontario. Temperatures tonight are expected to plunge to zero or a couple of degrees below the zero degree mark in most areas under partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and diminishing winds. Hence widespread frost is likely across most of the region overnight into Monday morning,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

Environment Canada says temperatures “will slowly recover” to above the freezing mark on Monday morning.

While some sunshine is in the forecast early this week, the temperature is expected to hover around 10 C. Slightly warmer weather this weekend will be accompanied by a chance of showers.