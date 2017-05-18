

The Canadian Press





ATLANTA -- Major League Baseball says it is looking into Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar's apparent use of a homophobic slur during a heated game between the Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Pillar struck out swinging to end the seventh inning and claimed he was quick-pitched by Atlanta's Jason Motte, yelling toward the mound. TV replays appear to show Pillar using the slur.

After the game, Pillar told reporters he got caught up in the heat of the moment.

"It just stems from a little frustration in myself, just the way this series has been going," Pillar said. "It was immature, stupid. It was uncalled for. It's part of the game. I'm a competitive guy."

The benches emptied after the incident but no punches were thrown. Pillar, 28, said he would reach out to Motte to apologize.

"He didn't do anything wrong, it was on me," Pillar said. "It's something to learn from, something to move on from. Don't let it define me."

The Braves have won three straight games against the Jays with the final contest of the four-game home-and-home series set for Thursday.

The tension didn't end with Pillar's outburst. In the eighth, the benches emptied again after Toronto's Jose Bautista flipped his bat after homering to left field. Jace Peterson said something to Bautista as he rounded first.

No punches were thrown, but O'Flaherty didn't mince words about Bautista's actions.

"That's something making the game tough to watch," he said, referring to previous home run celebrations by the Toronto slugger. "It's turned into look-at-me stuff. He hit a home run with (the Braves holding) a five-run lead and throws the bat around. I'm just tired of it. I've seen it from him enough."