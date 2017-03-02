

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police in Peel Region are trying to identify a Mississauga cyclist who snatched women’s purses while on his bike.

On Feb. 13, a 65-year-old woman told police that she was standing on Dundas Street West near Constitution Boulevard when a man rode by her on a bicycle, grabbed her purse and fled.

The woman didn’t suffer any injuries during the robbery, police said.

Approximately 15 minutes later, this time on Dundas Street near Hurontario Street, police say the same suspect rode up to a 42-year-old woman and grabbed her purse.

The woman told police she held onto her bag and was dragged for about 20 feet before eventually letting it go. She sustained minor injuries as a result.

Police allege the suspect robbed a third woman on Feb. 15 near Dundas Street and Queen Frederica Drive at around 9:30 p.m. Similar to the previous incidents, the 59-year-old was walking down the street when she was approached from behind by a suspect on a bicycle and had her purse stolen.

In a fourth incident on Feb. 26, police believe the suspect approached an 85-year-old woman walking west on King Street where he snatched her purse and fled on a bicycle heading east.

Neither of the women sustained any injuries during the robberies.

The suspect, who police believe is responsible for all four robberies, is described as a white man who is between 20 and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a silver jacket and possibly wearing a dark hooded top. The bicycle used in each incident is described as having a red and black paintjob.

Police have released an image taken from surveillance camera footage of a man on a bicycle in hopes of identifying a suspect.

They also remind the public to: