

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A woman and a four-year-old boy from Mississauga are dead after their vehicle swerved off a Florida highway and struck a tree.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a gray Infinity SUV was travelling north on an inner lane of Interstate 95 in St. Johns County, Florida on Monday afternoon when it veered off the highway.

Police said the vehicle struck a tree before it overturned.

The female driver and a young boy were killed as a result.

Florida Highway Patrol identified them as 32-year-old Nazia Hossain and four-year-old Ayaan Haque.

A third occupant in the vehicle, identified as 37-year-old Mississauga resident Amadul Haque, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 42-year-old woman from Maryland, identified as Chowdhury Tauhida, was also in the vehicle at the time and sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police have not determined why the vehicle left the roadway.