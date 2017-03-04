

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A Mississauga teacher is facing charges in relation to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

According to investigators, a 41-year-old teacher at a private Islamic school allegedly assaulted the victim on Feb. 24.

The victim then reported the incident to police on March 2. Peel police arrested a suspect identified as Tahir Mahmood the next day.

Police said they are not aware of the location that the alleged assault took place but are continuing to investigate the incident.

Mahmood was a teacher at Safa & Marwa Islamic School, located at 5550 McAdam Road in Mississauga. The school is a private non-profit school that hosts students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

Mahmood is scheduled to appear in court on April 4 in Brampton.