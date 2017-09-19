Mississauga shooting leaves male with non-life-threatening injuries
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a shooting took place in Mississauga.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 8:13PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 9:09PM EDT
A male victim was taken to a trauma centre with injuries after a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.
Peel Regional Police responded to a call for gunfire in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway East around 6:45 p.m.
The shooting took place in the vicinity of an apartment building, investigators said.
At the scene, a witness told CP24 shots were fired on the 11th floor of the building, but police could not confirm.
Officers said the male victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries but his injuries have since changed to non-life-threatening.
As well, Peel Paramedics said the victim was shot at multiple times but police said he is suffering from one gunshot wound.
No suspect information has been released in this incident.