

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Mississauga woman and her a four-year-old son are dead after their vehicle swerved off a Florida highway and struck a tree as they were returning home from a family vacation.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a gray Infinity SUV was travelling north on an inner lane of Interstate 95 in St. Johns County, Florida on Monday afternoon when it veered off the highway.

Police said the vehicle struck a tree before it overturned.

The female driver and a young boy were killed as a result.

Florida Highway Patrol identified them as 32-year-old Nazia Hossain and four-year-old Ayaan Haque. The boy was set to turn five years old on Sunday.

Hossain’s husband, identified as 37-year-old Mississauga resident Amadul Haque, was a passenger in the vehicle and remains in critical condition in hospital.

A 42-year-old woman from Maryland, identified as Hossain’s aunt Chowdhury Tauhida, was also in the vehicle at the time and sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Family of the deceased told CTV News Toronto that Hossain and her son recently flew down to meet Haque, who was working in Maryland.

They said the family decided to take a vacation in Florida and were returning home when their SUV slammed into a tree on the shoulder of Interstate 95.

“Right now we’re just trying to keep a positive attitude obviously and our loss is nothing compared to what my uncle has to go through,” Shadman Chowdhury, a relative of the family, told CTV News Toronto. "We’re hoping for the best right now and hopefully he (Haque) comes back home. We’ll give him as much support as possible,”

He said the family was informed about the crash “five or six hours” after it happened.

“If you speak to anyone in this neighbourhood they would all say positive things about them, definitely,” Chowdhury said.

"We have toys all over the house for the kid. It’s rough. I would say I was a troublemaker when I grew up, but he (Ayaan) was the polite one. He was definitely a good child.”

Data Group U.S.A., Haque’s employer in Maryland, released a statement today offering condolences to their employee and his family.

“We are saddened and shocked to inform you all that our beloved Data Group employee Mr. Amadul Haque had a fatal car accident,” the statement reads. “His wife and his four-year-old son died… Mr. Amadul is in critical condition in ICU.”

Police have not determined why the vehicle left the roadway.

With files from CTV Toronto's Tracy Tong.