

Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto





Six months after a deadly explosion levelled a house on Hickory Drive in Mississauga and damaged dozens of other nearby residences, 33 homes remain empty.

In a statement released this week, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie confirmed the number of unoccupied houses but said she would not be providing more details on the case, which is still under investigation by Peel Regional Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

“The team of professionals from the City of Mississauga remain engaged with those families impacted,” Crombie said in the written statement.

“I want to acknowledge the committed first responders, and our local charitable groups and faith communities, who continue to work throughout this Christmas and holiday season to help those impacted families in need of care and support.”

On the afternoon of June 28, a massive explosion occurred at a home at on Hickory Drive, in the area Dixie Road and Rathburn Road East.

Two people—55-year-old Dianne Page and her husband, 55-year-old Robert Nadler-- were killed in the blast.

The explosion, which sent heavy debris flying hundreds of metres from the blast zone, prompted officials to issue an evacuation order that initially impacted 700 addresses in the surrounding area.

Police have not yet said if they believe the cause was accidental or deliberate.