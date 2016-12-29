Featured
Mississauga mayor says 33 homes remain empty six months after explosion
Firefighters examine debris after a house explosion in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, June 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 2:23PM EST
Six months after a deadly explosion levelled a house on Hickory Drive in Mississauga and damaged dozens of other nearby residences, 33 homes remain empty.
In a statement released this week, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie confirmed the number of unoccupied houses but said she would not be providing more details on the case, which is still under investigation by Peel Regional Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal.
“The team of professionals from the City of Mississauga remain engaged with those families impacted,” Crombie said in the written statement.
“I want to acknowledge the committed first responders, and our local charitable groups and faith communities, who continue to work throughout this Christmas and holiday season to help those impacted families in need of care and support.”
On the afternoon of June 28, a massive explosion occurred at a home at on Hickory Drive, in the area Dixie Road and Rathburn Road East.
Two people—55-year-old Dianne Page and her husband, 55-year-old Robert Nadler-- were killed in the blast.
The explosion, which sent heavy debris flying hundreds of metres from the blast zone, prompted officials to issue an evacuation order that initially impacted 700 addresses in the surrounding area.
Police have not yet said if they believe the cause was accidental or deliberate.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto cop charged after cocaine allegedly found in wallet by fellow officer
- 'Lava' the dog stolen from home in west end may have been sold: police
- Stretch of Yonge Street where sinkhole opened up partially reopens to traffic
- Father, stepmom lose appeal after being found guilty of killing 10-year-old boy
- Mississauga mayor says 33 homes remain empty six months after explosion