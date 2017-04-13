

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A Mississauga man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted while issuing a ticket in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, an officer was working on George Street, near Dundas Street East at around 8 a.m. when he noticed a truck that was parked over the sidewalk, violating a city bylaw.

As the parking ticket was being issued, a man approached the officer and allegedly physically assaulted him.

A suspect identified as Przemyslaw Damski, 37, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with probation order.

Damski is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on May 29.