Mississauga man charged after parking officer assaulted downtown
A parking ticket is affixed to the windshield of a vehicle on Wednesday June 9, 2010.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 4:54PM EDT
A Mississauga man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted while issuing a ticket in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
According to investigators, an officer was working on George Street, near Dundas Street East at around 8 a.m. when he noticed a truck that was parked over the sidewalk, violating a city bylaw.
As the parking ticket was being issued, a man approached the officer and allegedly physically assaulted him.
A suspect identified as Przemyslaw Damski, 37, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with probation order.
Damski is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on May 29.
