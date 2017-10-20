

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 58-year-old man has been charged after a 23-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

The collision took place in the area of McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the male victim was walking on the sidewalk of McLaughlin Road at the same time that a silver Suzuki sedan was heading northbound on the same street.

The vehicle went onto the sidewalk striking the victim and a street light stand.

The victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition following the crash. His injuries have since been upgraded to serious but non-life-threatening.

As well, the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.

Mississauga-resident Anil Sharma, 58, has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Sharma was scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Wednesday.