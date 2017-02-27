Featured
Mississauga man, 46, charged in Oakville sex assault
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 10:27AM EST
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- A man has been charged after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in Oakville, Ont.
Halton regional police say the accused and the alleged victim know each other but have released no other details about the allegations.
Croos-Rodrigo Nazernan-Fernando, 46, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with sexual assault.
