

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





U.S. law enforcement officials say a 19-year-old Mississauga man has pleaded guilty to being part of a plot to bomb a busy location in New York City last year, and went as far as buying the ingredients to build the explosives.

The Mississauga man, along with two other men, sought to blow up Times Square, a subway station in the city or a concert venue in May 2016, police say.

The Canadian suspect, identified as Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, was arrested in Crawford, New Jersey on May 21, 2016 and has since pleaded guilty to terror offences.

The plot and the Canadian’s involvement was made public today in unsealed documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The charging document released Friday says El Bahnasawy purchased as much as 40 pounds of hydrogen peroxide, the main ingredient in the explosive TATP, which has been used by ISIS terrorists in Europe.

Two other men were allegedly involved in the plot, Talha Haroon from Pakistan and Russell Salic of the Phillippines. Salic was reportedly going to finance the plot. His two accomplices were arrested in their respective countries but await extradition to the U.S.

“El Bahnasawy shipped those bomb-making materials, including the Hydrogen Peroxide, to the (undercover officer) in the United States. El Bahnasawy planned to build the explosive devices and prepare for the NYC Attacks with Haroon and the (undercover officer) at a rural cabin within driving distance of New York City,” the charge document said.

U.S. officials say all three men pledged allegiance to ISIS via electronic communications, and El Bahnasawy reached out to the Khorasan Province, an ISIS affiliate active in Pakistan and Afghanistan, to receive their blessing for the planned attack.

El Bahnasawy is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2017. He faces life in prison.