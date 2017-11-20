Mississauga crash leaves male pedestrian dead
Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this file photo.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 9:57PM EST
A male pedestrian is dead following a crash in Mississauga on Monday night.
The collision took place in the area of Dixie Road and Bloor Street at around 9 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.