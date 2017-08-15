

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist believed to be in his 30’s is in life-threatening condition after a crash in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call for a collision at Mavis and Burnhamthorpe roads at around 8 p.m.

The collision, which happened right at the intersection, involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Officials said the motorcyclist was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

As well, the driver of the vehicle involved – a female believed to be in her 20’s – suffered minor injuries from the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The intersection is closed as police continue to investigate the collision.