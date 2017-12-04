

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 41-year-old man is dead following a crash in Mississauga on Monday evening.

The collision took place in the area of Hurontario Street and Brunel Road at around 5:40 p.m.

The male victim was taken to local hospital in serious condition following the crash where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers at the scene said the vehicle involved remained at the scene after the collision.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.