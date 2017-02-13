

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Officials said the death of a man who jumped out of a burning building in Oshawa could have been prevented had there been working smoke alarms inside the residence.

Oshawa Fire Services said at a news conference on Monday that there were several smoke and carbon monoxide detectors missing inside the building, as well as ones that were improperly installed.

Acting fire chief Derrick Clark told CTV News Toronto that this was a tragic event that did not have to happen.

“Sadly, there were no working smoke or CO alarms in this residence,” Clark said. “This death could have been prevented for as little as a $20 investment.”

“It is the law in Ontario to have working smoke alarms on every level of the residence and outside the areas of bedrooms. Had there been working smoke alarms in this residence, we probably wouldn’t be here today talking to you.”

Crews were called to the scene located on Brock Street West, near Centre Street North and Adelaide Avenue West on Thursday.

When crews arrived at the blaze, there were reports of heavy heat and smoke. The firefighters made their way to the second floor where majority of the damage occurred.

It is estimated that between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of damage has been sustained to the building.

At the time of the fire, four tenants escaped from the burning building. Two of them were uninjured and one of them was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

According to officers, Lasard, 53, was being treated at a Toronto trauma centre for injuries he sustained from jumping out of the second floor of the building. He also sustained severe burns from being inside the home.

Lasard later succumbed to his injuries.

Mayor of Oshawa John Henry said this death could have been prevented had the landlord properly installed the safety alarms.

“I want to send a message to the landlords in this community, eventually you are going to be caught. You’re either going to be caught during an inspection or you’re going to be caught during a fire, either way it’s not a good thing,” he said.

Clark said that upon a thorough investigation at the scene from the Ontario fire marshal, Oshawa Fire Services will be laying charges for smoke alarm violations under the Ontario fire code.