

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police say a six-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The boy was found today in Griffith, Ont., about 150 kilometres west of Ottawa.

He had been missing since Thursday evening.

Quebec police said earlier they had asked Ontario Provincial Police to help look for Ugo Fredette, 41, and his son, Louka Fredette.

The boy's mother and Fredette's wife, Veronique Barbe, was found dead in a home in Saint-Eustache.

Police say Barbe had four children, including three before her relationship with Fredette.