Missing man, 38, found dead near Woodbine Beach: police
David Ramphalie, 38, has been missing since Friday morning. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 1:19PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 3:21PM EDT
Police say a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen near the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood has been found dead in Lake Ontario.
According to investigators, the man, identified as 38-year-old David Ramphalie, was last seen in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 7 a.m. Friday.
Investigators previously said they believed he went out on a boat at the time of his disappearance and on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed he was found dead in the water near Woodbine Beach.
