

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who suddenly went missing in the city’s Village neighbourhood over the weekend.

Tess Richey was last seen near Church and Wellesley streets at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Richey is described as being five-foot-two with a thin build, dark brown eyes and wavy dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green army-style jacket with zippers on the front, black leggings, over-the-knee black heeled boots and a Roots brand multi-coloured purse.

A Facebook post by the missing woman’s sister, Rachel Richey, provided a photo of her wearing the aforementioned outfit “just before” she went out on Friday night.

The post had more than 2,000 shares at the time this article was published.

Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 that concern for Richey is growing as they have few leads on her whereabouts.

The detective in charge the investigation, Det. Michael De Zilva, is expected to provide more information about the case later this afternoon.

Anyone who has any information about Richey’s whereabouts is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.