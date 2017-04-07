

Web Staff, CTV Toronto





Police have evacuated Museum Station due to an unknown smell inside the station at track level.

They say the station "smells of rotten eggs." The TTC says crews have since determined the smell to be harmless.

The TTC says subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University has been suspended between St. George and Union stations.

According to police, Toronto Fire Services has given an all-clear for hazardous materials at the station. They say the investigation is still ongoing.

Paramedics told CP24 that they are treating one person on the scene for minor injuries.

The source of the smell has not yet been determined.

It's unclear when service on Line 1 will resume.