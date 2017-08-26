

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The Ministry of Labour has been notified after a fatal industrial accident in Mississauga.

Police say that they were called to a Honeywell Aerospace facility on Unity Drive near Peppermill Court at around 10:10 a.m. after receiving a report about a male with neck injuries.

The male was subsequently pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

No information has been provided about the circumstances surrounding the accident at this point.

“Nothing seems suspicious but that is something that would be investigated by the Ministry of Labour,” Const. Bancroft Wright told CP24 at the scene.

Wright said that the industrial accident was witnessed by a co-worker, who was with the man at the time.

The constable did not comment on what type of job the worker was involved in but said that he was with a company that had been sub-contracted.