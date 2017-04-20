Milwaukee Bucks decimate Raptors 104-77 to take Game 3
Toronto Raptors' DeMarre Carroll and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo go after a loose ball during the second half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series. (Morry Gash/AP Photo)
Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 10:58PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 10:59PM EDT
MILWAUKEE - Game 3 will go down as the massacre in Milwaukee.
Kris Middleton scored 20 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 points to power the Bucks to a 104-77 rout of Toronto on Thursday that saw the Raptors dig themselves a first-half hole the size of Wisconsin.
The Bucks, who are making their first post-season appearance in two years, take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven opening round series into Saturday's Game 4 in Milwaukee.
Kyle Lowry scored 13 points to top Toronto, while DeMar DeRozan managed just eight points -- on 0-for-8 shooting -- before the three-time all-stars took a seat for good midway through the fourth quarter.
Delon Wright had 13 points off the bench, while Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Moments before tipoff, Raptors coach Dwane Casey had talked about the "hostile environment."
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Rumoured threat at Brampton school prompts police probe
- Here's how Ontario's new foreign homebuyer tax would work
- Milwaukee Bucks decimate Raptors 104-77 to take Game 3
- More than 100 men arrested in York Region human trafficking probe
- Activist interrupts police board meeting, demanding carding data destroyed