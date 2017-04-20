

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





MILWAUKEE - Game 3 will go down as the massacre in Milwaukee.

Kris Middleton scored 20 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 points to power the Bucks to a 104-77 rout of Toronto on Thursday that saw the Raptors dig themselves a first-half hole the size of Wisconsin.

The Bucks, who are making their first post-season appearance in two years, take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven opening round series into Saturday's Game 4 in Milwaukee.

Kyle Lowry scored 13 points to top Toronto, while DeMar DeRozan managed just eight points -- on 0-for-8 shooting -- before the three-time all-stars took a seat for good midway through the fourth quarter.

Delon Wright had 13 points off the bench, while Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Moments before tipoff, Raptors coach Dwane Casey had talked about the "hostile environment."