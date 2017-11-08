

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A former police forensic officer has told a murder trial that one of two men accused of killing a young Toronto woman five years ago promised in a text message to "hurt her" and "make her leave."

Jim Falconer, a recently retired detective sergeant from the Ontario Provincial Police's technical crimes unit, is testifying in the trial of Dellen Millard and Mark Smich, who are charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of Laura Babcock, whose body has not been found.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Crown alleges the pair killed Babcock and burned her remains in a large incinerator in 2012 because she had become a problem for Millard and his girlfriend at the time, Christina Noudga.

Falconer methodically went through a trove of data retrieved from three computers seized by police at Millard's home that included backup copies of his phones.

In a series of messages Falconer read in court, Millard and Noudga compared Babcock to the herpes virus, in that it never goes away.

Court has previously heard Millard was sleeping with Babcock at the same time he was dating Noudga, which resulted in bad blood between the two women.

"For every turn of kindness you showed her, she took it and threw it in my face making me discouraged, f--- she's like a virus. Like herpes. She's always there but only shows up once a while with a whole lot of annoying lesions!" Noudga wrote to Millard on April 17, 2012.

"There's a difference, herpes you can't really hurt or get rid of, it just feeds off you until you die. First I'm going to hurt her. Then I'll make her leave," Millard responded.

Court also saw several texts where Babcock professed her love for Millard.

In one text sent at 1:34 a.m. on Feb. 9 2012, Babcock wrote to Millard: "u already know but I really do love you. And u don't need to respond."

"Love is a wonderful & terrible thing. I am thankful for your feelings. It would be better for you if you found someone else to love," Millard wrote back.