

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Faculty at Ontario’s 24 colleges could walk off the job at midnight if last-minute negotiations on a new collective agreement prove unsuccessful.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) has set a deadline of 12:01 a.m. to come to terms on a new agreement.

If no such agreement is reached by that point, the union has said that its 12,000 members will walk off the job.

Negotiations are currently taking place at the Sheraton on Queen Street; however no update has been given on whether progress is being made.

Speaking with CP24 on Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the college employer council would only say that “talks are ongoing” and that a mediator is present.

On Saturday, the OPSEU said that it had put forward a new contract proposal that called for the number of full time faculty to be identical to the number of faculty members on contract.